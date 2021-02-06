Pindiites express solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi : Different political parties, traders, civil society members, government officers, private organisations, students and Anjuman-e-Shehriyan-e-Rawalpindi staged rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and strongly condemned Indian brutalities on them.

A large number of people participated in the rallies and raised slogans in support of the people of Kashmir here on Friday.

Several government and private organisations including Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) also arranged programmes in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speakers on the occasion strongly condemned India for the bloodshed in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to support Kashmiris in their cause.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organised a function where school children expressed their solidarity with Kashmir by singing Kashmiri songs and depicting a gruesome picture of Indian forces in the occupied valley.

Goods Carrier Association (GCA) took out a rally along with members of civil society in Ganjmandi. The rally started from Ganjmandi and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

Rawalpindi Traders Association (RTA) also organized a rally at Raja Bazaar. Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Labor Unions also organised rallies in favour of Kashmiris and strongly condemned Indian brutality in the occupied territory.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir strongly condemned Indian brutality in Kashmir.

The protesters chanted slogans against Narendra Modi’s government for atrocities against the helpless Muslims of Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq during his address to a rally said that the people of Pakistan were ready to sacrifice their lives for liberating Kashmir from the clutches of India. He said Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris round the clock. “Kashmir will become Pakistan soon.” He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and every Pakistani is with Kashmiri people.

Other speakers in their addresses said Indian security forces have broken all the records of barbarianism in Kashmir and the world must come forward to stop the genocide of helpless Kashmiris. They also said that India is being run by a savage and fascist regime, which in past, was responsible for the genocide of Muslims in India and was currently repeating history by carrying out the annihilation of the Muslims in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the entire Pakistani nation is standing with Kashmiris and would not leave them alone at this critical juncture of history. They hailed the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for backing and supporting the Kashmir issue.