Gulzar Aalam named director of BKT Production House

PESHAWAR: Renowned Pashto singer Gulzar Aalam has been appointed Director Production House at the Bacha Khan Trust (BKT).

A press release issued here said Chief Executive Officer of the trust, Aimal Wali Khan, has given approval for the appointment. Gulzar Alam was tasked with providing a platform to new artisans and promote Pashto music.

The 61-year-old Gulzar Alam started his singing career in 1982 by making a debut on Pakistan Television Peshawar Centre. He has to his credit a myriad of music albums.

Apart from receiving many regional, national and international awards and titles, in 2011 the government of Pakistan recognized his services in the field of music and awarded him the “Presidential Pride of Performance Award.