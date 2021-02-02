Three die in Kasur road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Three people were killed in two road accidents here. In the first incident, Shahid and Jan Masih were killed when two motorcycles collided with each other near Chowki No-6, Kot Radha Kishan. In the second incident, a motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trolley at Teh Sheikham.