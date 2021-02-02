close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

Three die in Kasur road accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2021

KASUR: Three people were killed in two road accidents here. In the first incident, Shahid and Jan Masih were killed when two motorcycles collided with each other near Chowki No-6, Kot Radha Kishan. In the second incident, a motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trolley at Teh Sheikham.

Latest News

More From Pakistan