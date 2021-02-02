Villagers protest against police for killing groom in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A large number of people of village Bagho Phulpoto staged a demo in front of SSP’s office, Khairpur, along with the body of Ayaz Ali and alleged that the Pir Jo Goth Police had killed him after he was arrested along with the bride Saima, three days ago on the charge of under-age marriage.

They accused the Pir Jo Goth Police of seeking Rs50,000 in bribe for the release of Ayaz and Saima along with their parents. Crying piteously, the boy’s mother, Mst Bashira charged that when they could not pay the bribe, the police tortured their son who died the moment he was released. She strongly refused the police charge that the bride was underage.

The bride Saima said the police had wrongfully taken them into custody and despite the presence of lady police, she was dragged by policemen and locked in a cell. Denying that she was underage, Saima further said that instead of sending them to doctors to verify their age, they were wrongfully victimised.

She said the police demanded Rs0.5 million for releasing the newly weds and when they could not provide the money, police inflicted inhuman torture on her and Ali. Demanding severe punishment, a sobbing Saima pleaded for severe punishment to the policemen who had killed her groom.

The protesters demanded registration of an FIR against SHO Pir Jo Goth and other policemen who had arrested their children unlawfully and inflicted severe torture on them. They also demanded a judicial inquiry into the groom’s death and pledged not to bury him till their demands were met. Acting on the complaint, SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi suspended the SHO Pir Jo Goth and constituted an inquiry team lead by SP Headquarters, Nowsherwan Ali Chandio.