LHC seeks personal appearance of governor in ex-VC pension case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of Governor Muhammad Sarwar being the chancellor in a contempt petition of a retired vice-chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad campus against non-provision of his pension.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of a judicial order and observed that the court was left with no other option but to summon the chancellor.

Dr Noreen Aziz filed the petition through Advocate Hafiz Tariq Naseem pleading that she superannuated in 2015. She said an application for the release of her pension had been pending with the authorities but no action had been taken. A provincial law officer sought time from the court for the implementation of the order, however, Justice Mirza turned down the request noting that multiple opportunities had already been given to the government. The judge sought the appearance of the chancellor on Feb 17.