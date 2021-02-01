Boxer dies after being knocked out during fight

KARACHI: A boxer has died after being knocked unconscious in a boxing match at local level in Karachi.

According to media reports, during a boxing match held at a private club in Karachi, boxer Muhammad Aslam was knocked out by opponent Wali Khan’s fatal punch.

Injured Aslam was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Boxer Muhammad Aslam was from Pishin. He had competed in kickboxing competitions for Pakistan.