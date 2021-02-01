Handling the Senate

While the PDM’s actions against the government do not appear to have reached anything resembling success, the Senate elections which lie ahead in early February seem to be becoming a cause of some concern for the government. Fifty-two out of 104 Senators are to be replaced by what is traditionally a secret ballot. Imran Khan has urged the opposition to join hands in bringing about a constitutional amendment, which would allow this ballot to be an open show of hands, making horse-trading or the switching of sides, more difficult. Such actions have frequently been witnessed in Senate elections before this one, most recently some two and a half years ago, when Sadiq Sanjrani was able to retain his post as chairman, despite the fact that he was the government candidate and the opposition held a majority. At the time, it had been widely expected that Hasil Bizenjo, the late Balochistan politician, backed by opposition parties, at least in open debate, would take over Sanjrani’s post. This did not happen and mysteriously behind doors, a large number of votes appeared for Sanjrani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been expressing some disquiet over this and other similar actions in the past. He is correct when he says an open ballot may prevent horse-trading, but it will not reach the heart of the corruption which underlies our political system and has caused so much damage in the past. We need measures not only to force politicians to act as they should, but also to create among them a will and commitment to do this. At the same time, Imran Khan by attempting to dole out development funds has suggested that he too has become a part of the political system as it acted in the past. Before coming to power, the prime minister had strongly opposed these development funds for MNAs and MPAs, which were often used as a form of bribery and intended to win over votes or in some cases other favours.

It is important to Pakistan that the Senate polls proceed without corruption and without malafide actions. The cause of concern for the PTI appears to centre on Punjab, which many analysts believe has been under inept rule for too long, while there is no one in government who is able to manage its affairs, even from the centre. In this province, the loss of the experienced Jehangir Tareen is being acutely felt. While rumours continue that the current Chief Minister Usman Buzdar may be altered ahead of the Senate polls to appease members of the party, it is unclear what actions the PTI will take. However, giving out a large amount as development funds is not the solution. We do hope there is an agreement to hold an open ballot of one kind or the other. This could prove to be a vital step towards bringing about change and ensuring the Senate polls are indeed fair, free and devoid of corruption.