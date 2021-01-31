Four drug dealers arrested, 12kg hashish seized

Four suspected drug dealers were arrested and drugs were seized from their possession in the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

According to police, a raid was conducted on a tip-off in the Shah Latif locality of the city that successfully foiled a smuggling bid and resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Later, on the information provided by the arrested suspect, police arrested three more suspects.

Police said a very fine quality hashish was being smuggled into Karachi from Balochistan when the police conducted the raid on the National Highway. The first suspect, Shahzad Ali, was arrested while having two kilogrammes of hashish.

After police arrested the other suspects, they found 10 kilogrammes of hashish in their possession. Police said the suspects were drug dealers and had also been arrested in the past.