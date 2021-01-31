Farewell ceremony for DIG Operations

LAHORE : Officers of Lahore police Saturday bid farewell to the recently transferred DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan.

SP Security, CTO, SP Dolphin, SP Anti Riot Force, divisional SPs and Circle officers attended the ceremony. All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by the DIG Ashfaq Khan.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan paid a surprise visit to Mozang police station on Saturday. He inspected front desk, reporting room, record room, and police lockup. He announced cash prize of Rs 10,000 and appreciation certificate for Mozang SHO for keeping the police station environment hygienic and police record updated.