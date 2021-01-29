‘Pandemic has knock-on impact on food security’

Islamabad : Saying the COVID-19 crisis has a knock-on effect on food security, UK British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner CMG on Thursday announced £3.5 million UK humanitarian aid for Balochistan to help with recovery from the pandemic.

The announcement came during his first visit to Quetta. The envoy said rates of malnutrition and food insecurity in Balochistan were already high before the COVID-19 pandemic but the virus had affected livelihoods and made the problem worse.

He said the UK aid would help over 41,000 women and children get vital nutrients they need, through a therapeutic food programme.

"We will support community outreach workers to identify and help malnourished children, pregnant women, and new mothers."

Dr. Turner said the UK aid would provide life-saving nutrition and humanitarian aid to vulnerable women and children when they needed it most – giving the next generation the best start in life.

He said the UK investment would be split between the World Food Programme and International Rescue Committee. "Part of the package will also help with humanitarian cash transfers to help with food and essential living costs. In total, the UK aid will help over 164,000 people in Balochistan," he said.

The British high commissioner met Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and discussed a variety of matters including the Balochistan economy.

He also met WFP country director Chris Kaye and also expressed condolences on the January 2 terrorist attack, which left 11 miners dead.