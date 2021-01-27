‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ excites viewers

LAHORE:Another highly anticipated production of 7th Sky Entertainment and iconic drama of the year, 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat', starring Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz and Junaid Khan, has reached new heights and is aiming for the stars before it has even begun.

The first official trailer of the drama was released on the 22nd January at 8pm and in four days, it has crossed the mark of 3 million views on YouTube, creating a sense of excitement among viewers. This kind of response before the drama has even aired ensures the fact that fans are longing to watch this heartfelt saga of love. Produced by the dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama is penned down by the renowned novelist, Hashim Nadeem, and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.