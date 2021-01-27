Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad record wins

LAHORE: Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad won their matches on the second day of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Sahiwal defeated Gujranwala by 2-0 in the first match. Sahiwal took the lead in the 5th minute through a penalty corner. Sahiwalâ€™s second goal came in the 29th minute through a field effort.

Lahore was the winner of the second encounter. Lahore recovered from a goalâ€™s deficit and managed to carve out a narrow 2-1 victory against strong Bahawalpur.

Bahawalpur grabbed the lead when M Uzair converted a penalty stroke in the 27th minute but only two minutes later Lahore leveled the score when M Rabiya netted a beautiful field goal.

Captain Hanan Shahid of Lahore scored another field goal in the 56th minute which proved decisive.

Multan defeated DG Khan 3-0 in the third match. Multan scored in 2nd, 10th and 13th minutes, all field efforts. M Musa scored two goals, while Shamoon Said contributed one goal.

Faisalabad outplayed Rawalpindi by 5-2 in the last clash. Rawalpindi scored their goals in the 2nd and 59th minutes. Faisalabad struck in 4th, 11th, 32nd, 39th and 47th minutes of the match.