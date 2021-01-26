Seven people kidnapped for ransom in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as seven people have been kidnapped by dacoits in the region. These include four residents of Khairpur, Anwar Suhag, Raja Suhag, Yaseen Sheikh and Hanif Malik, and two of Shikarpur respectively.

Reports said the kidnappers demanded Rs8 million against the victims’ release, while the residents staged protest at the Ghouspur-Shikarpur Road against the new wave of kidnapping in the area.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the road to demonstrate against the kidnapping of Amanullah Nindvani, Ghulam Shabir and Yaseen Jaffri. They also staged a sit-in on the Ghouspur-Shikarpur Road, which caused trouble for commuters and daily traffic.

The protesters demanded immediate release of their loved ones, who were kidnapped seven days ago with the kidnappers demanding a hefty amount for ransom against their release. They said the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police had failed to take any measure to rescue the people, saying the lives of the victims were at stake, as they could be killed if the ransom of Rs20 million was not paid. Meanwhile, the protesters postponed their demo for three days with the pledge to resume their protest if their relatives were not rescued.