Triple murder case adjourned till Feb 6

SUKKUR: The hearing of the ‘triple murder case’ was adjourned till February 6, 2021, due to unavailability of the judge. Meanwhile, talking to media persons after attending the court, Advocate Umme Rubab claimed that the police had failed to arrest the main accused of the triple murder case, in which her father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal-uncle Kabil Chandio were killed. She added that the police also failed to recover the weapons used in the murder, blaming the police for supporting the alleged murderers.

Rubab claimed she was trying to get justice for the last three years despite suo motu notice taken by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. She accused PPP MPA, Sardar Khan and his brother Burhan Khan Chandio for threatening her and his brother Perveez Chandio. She added that the PPP-led Sindh government and even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been rescuing the accused. She warned the government of protest if justice would not be provided in her parent murder case.

Meanwhile PPP MPA Sardar Khan chnadio said that he and his brother were innocent and had nothing to do with the murder of Umme Rubab’s parents. He said Ummy Rubab is a daughter of their tribe and they also demanded justice for her, saying they had not been harassing Rubab at all.