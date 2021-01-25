PNCA starts music, arts classes

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start music and art classes to attract aspirants of music lovers and art learners under the supervision of music professionals and master artisans of painting and calligraphy from January 26. Competent musicians and skillful artisans in different specialised craft will impart training to registered participants.

According to an official of PNCA, different classes will be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance with professionally trained instructors. He said that the classes would continue in whole month of January and February. He said, “These classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.” We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential, he stated. He said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket.