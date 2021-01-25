846 students take entry test for KU’s bachelor’s programmes

As many as 846 candidates took the entry test held on Sunday for the University of Karachi’s bachelor’s programmes being offered by the departments of computer science and applied physics.

Directorate of Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar said that KU had received 1,021 forms for the entry test-based bachelor’s programmes, and that 846 candidates appeared for the test. She added that 34 rooms of the computer science and economics departments were used to conduct the test.

She said that the test began at 11am and concluded at 12:20pm, adding that the initial list of the successful candidates will be uploaded within 24 hours. She also said that the final list of the successful candidates will be available on the official website (uokadmission.edu.pk) on January 31.

Acting KU vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration at the examination centres and in the waiting areas.

He also appreciated that the students, parents and others complied with the standard operating procedures devised by the federal and provincial governments in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He announced that starting next year, KU will also upload the answer scripts of the candidates as well as the answers key on the website so that every aspiring applicant can get their result the same day.

He appreciated the presence of face masks, hand sanitisers and thermal guns at each of the examination centres. The watch & ward and the Directorate of Admissions staff were present to guide the candidates and guardians regarding the locations of the examination centres, while terminal buses were also available at all the gates to facilitate the students and their parents.

The acting VC visited the waiting areas set up for the parents and guardians as well as various examination rooms along with KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, Evening Programme Director Prof Dr Nabeel Zubairi, Dr Saima Akhtar, Prof Dr Anila Amber Malik, Prof Dr Nusrat Idrees, Finance Deputy Director Omar Zubairi, Student Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali, Campus Security Affairs Adviser Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan, Transport Incharge Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Senior Medical Officer Dr Syed Abid Hasan, Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain and others.

Earlier, Dr Saima had shared that KU had conducted the entry test through its own recently established assessment and testing service, which had been established with the approval of the university’s Academic Council.

She said that this testing service has been designed to facilitate the public and private sectors, and that under this service written tests will be conducted for admission and employment purposes. ­