Ex-MQM worker among two gunned down

Two people, including a former worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), were gunned down in shootings in North Karachi and Baldia Town on Saturday.

According to police, a man was shot and killed in a firing incident that took place in Sector 5A of North Karachi within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri Police Station. The victim was shot once in his head and died at the spot. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 37-year-old Rehan Farooqui, son of Qayyum Farooqui, a resident of Sector 5-M in North Karachi.

Police said witnesses told them that the man was shot and killed by unidentified persons riding a motorcycle. They said he had been associated with the MQM in the past; however, he did not have affiliation with any political party currently. Police suspected that the assailants called the victim at an abandoned place, where they shot him and escaped.

The police said they were trying to get the mobile data of the deceased person to get help with probing the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing. Separately, a man was gunned down while he was sitting in a car in Sector A-3 in Baldia Town.

The casualty was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he was identified as Asadullah, son of Habibullah. Police said that the man was called by an unidentified person, who was also sitting with the victim in a car and escaped after shooting him. Police found four empty shells of a 9mm pistol at the crime scene. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Mugging bid

Three people were wounded in a firing incident that took place in Janjal Goth within the remits of the Site Superhighway Police Station.

The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The victims were identified as Amjad Nizam, Roshan and Amjad Ibrahim. Police said the incident took place when the three men offered resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered and an inquiry is continuing.