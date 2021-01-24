Punjab Open Tennis from Jan 26

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said Sports Board Punjab is going to organise SBP Open Tennis Championship from January 26 to 30 at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.
Pakistan’s former captain and Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director. Arshad said in a statement on Saturday that players from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Karachi will participate in Men’s Singles, Ladies Singles, Seniors 35 plus Doubles, Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 events.