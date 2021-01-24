Punjab Open Tennis from Jan 26

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said Sports Board Punjab is going to organise SBP Open Tennis Championship from January 26 to 30 at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

Pakistan’s former captain and Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director. Arshad said in a statement on Saturday that players from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Karachi will participate in Men’s Singles, Ladies Singles, Seniors 35 plus Doubles, Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 events.