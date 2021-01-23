ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the PTI government has nothing to do with the Broadsheet issue, as General (R) Pervez Musharraf had signed the contract and later backtracked on it unilaterally by giving an NRO to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

He was talking to a private television channel during his visit to North Waziristan on Wednesday, which was aired Friday night.

Imran said the government had formed a ministerial committee — comprising judges and lawyers — to investigate the case and suggest ways to bring back the looted public money from abroad.

He said the government had to pay $28.7 million in damages to Broadsheet or face daily markup of 5,000 pounds (1100,000 Pak rupees). He also quoted a State Department’s report on annual money laundering of $10 billion, which made $200 billion during last 20 years.

The prime minister said the government was compelled to pass the impact of oil prices [on the international market] on to the consumers to avert increase in debt burden on the country.

Imran said the country could not afford taking more loans to keep oil prices at the minimum benchmark. He said devaluation of rupee impacted the prices of petroleum products, pulses, ghee and other imported items raising the inflation rate.

He said the dollar value had surged from Rs107 to Rs160 during the current government’s term, which contributed towards pushing the prices up. He also mentioned the expensive contracts signed by the previous government with the power producing companies with a difference of Rs3 in electricity generation and sale to the consumers.

“However, the incumbent government could not take such measures to further put the country under debt burden,” he added.

To a question, the prime minister said after merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of merged tribal districts would see a positive change vis-à-vis development of their area, as the provincial government would make huge spending there under a mega development package.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) allegation against the PTI of getting funds from Israel and India, the prime minister reiterated that there should be an open hearing of the case be it by the Supreme Court or the Election Commission.

He said the PTI’s whole funding was legal with a complete record of donors, contrary to the opposition parties, which were unable to name their financiers. “Would I call for an open hearing (of the case) if I were frightened?” he questioned. He said the allegations of Israeli or Indian funding by an anti-PTI individual were ill-intentioned and mala fide.

He said in the past, the opposition had its own handpicked chief election commissioner (CEC). “Now as the incumbent government has appointed a new chief election commissioner after consultation with the opposition, people should know whether Israel or India funded the PTI or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the Senate elections and respect the court decision in this regard. He said this while chairing a meeting of PTI representatives here.

“The Senate election has witnessed a history of horse-trading in the past. The government wants the Upper House legislators to be elected in a transparent manner,” he noted. Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh informed the meeting that in light of Sensitive Price Indicators of the last seven weeks, the prices of onion, tomato and poultry had started declining and in the next few weeks, the prices of vegetable ghee will also begin dropping.

The meeting was also apprised of steps taken for release of wheat. The participants were also briefed on the ECC's decision on sugar imports and subsequent reduction in its price.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting on availability of basic commodities, especially wheat and sugar, and their prices, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed formulation of a comprehensive and effective plan to make the country self-sufficient in food.

The prime minister directed uninterrupted availability of these items at the utility stores and keeping a vigilant eye on prices till the holy month of Ramazan.

Federal Ministers Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Senator Shibli Faraz, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Muhammad Usman Dar, Dr. Sania Nishtar, MD Utility Stores, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah, and provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through the video link. The meeting was also briefed on the next year's wheat production forecast and preparation for import as required.

The meeting was told that the government's decision to import wheat had stabilised the market. The meeting emphasised the need for increasing production of wheat and sugar and stabilising their prices. In this regard, the meeting asked the provinces to take steps for increasing production.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians met Prime Minister Imran Khan here. They included Faisalabad MNA Muhammad Asim Nazir, MNA Khurram Shehzad and Shahid Nazir.

The meeting was also attended by Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar. The participants paid tribute to the prime minister on development of industries due to the government's business-friendly policies.

Separately, lawmakers from Swabi also called on prime minister. Senator Liaquat Tarakai, MNA Usman Khan Tarakai, KP Minister Shahram Tarakai, MPA Muhammad Ali Tarakai and Special Assistant for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail progress in the ongoing mega projects in Swabi. In addition, the participants briefed the prime minister on the problems of their constituencies and the steps to be taken for their solution.

The prime minister said that providing relief to people was the top priority of the government and urged the representatives to play a positive role in the legislative assemblies for welfare of their electorate.

Senator Sajjad Khan Turi also met Prime Minister Imran Khan while Special Assistant for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

Senator Sajjad Khan Turi apprised the Prime Minister of the positive and effective role of retired senators in the party's upper house in legislation. Meanwhile, a delegation of Zahabi Group called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation included Zahabi Group CEO Tanveer Hussain Awan, Director Salman Nasir Abdullah Al Badi and Pakistan Country Head Muhammad Shahbaz Khan. Advisor to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi and Chairman BOI Atif Bukhari were also present.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for investment promotion in the country and measures to facilitate investment for foreign investment companies, the delegation expressed keen interest in increasing investment in the future.

CEO Zahabi Group said the steps taken by the prime minister for economic stability in the country were commendable. Expressing full confidence in the government’s investment-friendly policies, the delegation told the prime minister that Zahabi Group's high-end construction project Mubarak Center in Lahore, which had been on hold for the last 15 years, was being launched.