Nestlé works on waste-free Hunza

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan recently stepped up efforts under the Clean Hunza project by installing a machine for bailing and compressing packaging waste in the city, a statement said on Friday.

Launched in 2019, Clean Hunza project is part of the Hunza District Council’s initiative on waste management, in partnership with Nestlé Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC), and KADO, it added.

The project focuses on waste segregation and recycling system for Hunza by encouraging waste management of 200,000kg of plastics in 2021, eventually leading up to 1,000 tons by 2025 to make Hunza waste-free and promote sustainable tourism in the region.