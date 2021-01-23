Volleyball players shaping up wellat POF Wah: PVF chief

ISLAMABAD: The talented volleyball players of the country are now trying to make an impression at global level as they are gearing up for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics following four months of hard training at the POF Sports Complex in Wah Cantonment.

These youngsters have already displayed an outstanding performance in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship where Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals.

After no positive response from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) about organising the training camp, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) came to the rescue of these volleyballers, offering all kind of assistance to shape up their future.

A total of 25 young players have been training at the POF facilities since October 2020 and have attained a position where the team can pose a real threat to the best in Asia.

“I am highly obliged to the POF Wah administration for the services they are rendering for sports in general and volleyball in particular. After fabulous performance by national Under-23 team in the Asian Championship where it qualified for the semi-finals, those having a good knowledge of the game knew that Pakistan youngsters deserve better support as they have got all the talent to surprise the big guns in Asia and make a name for themselves in world,” PVF Chairman Ch Yaqoob said.

For the last four months, the average height of players’ training in the camp is around 6-4.

“It is almost the same height being used by the world’s best teams like Brazil. Some of our players have an average height of six feet and eight inches and that is a real plus for the country’s future,” Yaqoob said. The PVF chairman claimed to have a squad capable of beating the best in Asia.

“We have already proved it at the international level that Pakistan has strong volleyball roots. But this time, I assure you that the youngsters at the camp are strong enough to take on the world’s leading teams in the respective age group.”

Depending on the Covid-19 situation, the Asian Volleyball Confederation is set to host the junior event this year. “I am confident that these youngsters will show consistent performance to beat the best on their way to make it to the next Olympics. It is already too late for the Tokyo Olympics but we are setting our eyes on the qualification for the next Olympics. The Asian events would help us attain that level. Hopefully, the second half of 2021 would bring normalcy in generating sports activities.”

Mohammad Taufeeq, Director POF Sports Board Wah, said the POF had always supported the cause of sports. “We have been catering to the needs of volleyball with a hope that they would make a name for the country. I believe that they have all the talent to do so. I am thankful to the POF chairman and the administration for showing all-out support to the volleyball cause by opening up their sports facilities for the lengthy camp. We would continue to support sports cause in the future as well,” he said.