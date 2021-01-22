JUI-F march causes traffic misery in Karachi

A massive traffic jam was observed in different parts of the city on Thursday due to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlâ€™s (JUI-F) million march and a practice match held at the National Stadium between the teams of Pakistan and South Africa.

Severe snarl-ups were observed in Saddar and adjoining areas and near the National Stadium, due to which commuters making their way back to home after work remained stuck for hours. As most of the traffic police were deployed near the National Stadium, citizens lamented the absence of traffic law enforcers on roads.

Meanwhile, the JUI-Fâ€™s march against Israel moved from Sohrab Goth to the Mazar-e-Quaid, causing traffic issues in the nearby areas. According the traffic plan issued by the Karachi traffic police, New Preedy Street and Karsaz Road remained closed for traffic. The roads around the stadium and flyovers were also closed. However, the Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital could be accessed.

After 2pm, the Saddar Parking Plaza road was closed for vehicles and the traffic was diverted to the Saddar Dawakhana. Vehicles coming from Tower were diverted to the Saddar Dawakhana and on to Preedy Chowk and MA Jinnah Road. Heavy traffic, buses and coaches were diverted towards Preedy Chowk while smaller cars and motorcycles were allowed to ply on MA Jinnah Road.

The traffic from Jail Chowrangi was diverted to Kashmir Road and Shahrah-e-Quaideen. The Peoples Chowrangi roundabout was closed at 2pm. Karsaz Road, Damlia Road and New Town Road were closed for the traffic but University Road remained open.