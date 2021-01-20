Two robbers kill citizen in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Robbers killed a citizen and injured his friend in the Racecourse Police Station limits Tuesday night. Police have arrested one robber while his accomplice escaped. The deceased person has been identified as Ijaz, a resident of Baghbanpura while his friend as Ashfaq. They were on their way on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them and looted cash. Ijaz resisted the robbers and died on the spot.