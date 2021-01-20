close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
January 20, 2021

Two robbers kill citizen in Lahore

January 20, 2021

LAHORE: Robbers killed a citizen and injured his friend in the Racecourse Police Station limits Tuesday night. Police have arrested one robber while his accomplice escaped. The deceased person has been identified as Ijaz, a resident of Baghbanpura while his friend as Ashfaq. They were on their way on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them and looted cash. Ijaz resisted the robbers and died on the spot.

