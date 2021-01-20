Six food points sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed six food points on the usage of hazardous, prohibited ingredients and violations of SOPs. Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali said that various food points including Bhola Sweets Production Unit, Karachi Fish storage area in Shalimar, Malik Shahzad Pan shop was sealed over selling prohibited gutka, Yasir Bakers, Madina Naan Shop in Badami Bagh, Gulshan Shireen Sweets & Bakers were sealed by food safety teams on account of violations of SOPs in the production area.