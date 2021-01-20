Muzammil loses to Ahmed in tennis trials

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Ch Tuesday brought Muzammil Murtaza to the brink of missing the Davis Cup World Group I team following second day of the trials underway here at the PTF Complex.

Muzammil yet again ended up on the losing side as Ahmed came from behind to beat him 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3. Muzammil ranked No 2 on the domestic circuit was never at ease playing against Ahmad who showed great temperament to inflict a second successive defeat on him.

The third loss would result in Muzammil’s ouster from the final team that would consist of five players. International Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan have already been exempted from the trials.

However, Muzammil’s elder brother Mudassir Murtaza defeated Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(8) to make it two in a row. The third extended set was decided on a tie-break with Mudassir winning it 10-8.

Results: Mudassir Murtaza bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(8); Mohammad Shoaib bt Barkatullah 6-2,7-5; Shehzad Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-3; Ahmed Ch bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3.

Wednesday’s matches: Heera Ashiq vs Mudassir Murtaza; Ahmed Ch vs Mohammad Shoaib; Shehzad Khan vs Muzammil Murtaza; Barkatullah vs Yousaf Khalil.