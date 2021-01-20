Muzammil loses to Ahmed in tennis trials

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Ch Tuesday brought Muzammil Murtaza to the brink of missing the Davis Cup World Group I team following second day of the trials underway here at the PTF Complex.

Muzammil yet again ended up on the losing side as Ahmed came from behind to beat him 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3. Muzammil ranked No 2 on the domestic circuit was never at ease playing against Ahmad who showed great temperament to inflict a second successive defeat on him.

The third loss would result in Muzammilâ€™s ouster from the final team that would consist of five players. International Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan have already been exempted from the trials.

However, Muzammilâ€™s elder brother Mudassir Murtaza defeated Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(8) to make it two in a row. The third extended set was decided on a tie-break with Mudassir winning it 10-8.

Results: Mudassir Murtaza bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(8); Mohammad Shoaib bt Barkatullah 6-2,7-5; Shehzad Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-3; Ahmed Ch bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3.

Wednesdayâ€™s matches: Heera Ashiq vs Mudassir Murtaza; Ahmed Ch vs Mohammad Shoaib; Shehzad Khan vs Muzammil Murtaza; Barkatullah vs Yousaf Khalil.