Consultant briefs RDA on regional development plan

Rawalpindi:Consultant Mott MacDonald called on Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority Maqbool Ahmad Dhawla to brief about consultancy services for the project titled ‘Preparation of Regional Development Plan and Peri-Urban Structure Plans’ for district Rawalpindi (excluding Tehsil Rawalpindi).

The meeting held at conference room of RDA which was chaired by DG RDA. On the occasion, it was informed that concrete steps would be taken to carry out necessary field surveys and data collection process related to the project.

RDA DG said active cooperation is required from all the stakeholders/departments to provide data & feed back to the consultants for the project. RDA officers Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Shahzad Haider, Deputy Director Engineering Azizullah, Dy Director Finance Junaid Taj Bhatti and others attended the meeting. Subsequently, the Chairman RDA was briefed about today's meeting under the DG RDA. It was decided that another meeting will be held at the end of this week in which Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Assistant Commissioners/Administrators of MC & Tehsils Councils and concerned Municipal Committee/ Municipal Officer (Planning) of District Rawalpindi (except Tehsil Rwp) will also participate.