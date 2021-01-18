close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
AFP
January 18, 2021

Sudanese burn Israeli flag

KHARTOUM: Dozens of Sudanese protesters burned the Israeli flag on Sunday during a rally against Khartoum’s recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with the Jewish state, an AFP correspondent reported. Demonstrators gathered outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, chanting anti-Israel slogans and carrying banners reading, "normalisation is betrayal" and "normalisation is a crime".

