PSP to stage rally today to protest against approval of census results

The Pak Sarzameen Party is all set to hold a grand protest rally and a demonstration today (Sunday) against the federal government’s approval of the controversial results the sixth national census conducted in the country in 2017.

On Saturday, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Kaim Khani visited the rally site – Sharea Faisal opposite the Nursery bus stop — and reviewed the arrangements for the event.

Vice Chairman Shabbir Kaim Khani, Secretary General Hassnain Sabir, Secretary Finance Syed Shakir Ali and members of the Central Executive Committee and the National Council were also present on the occasion.

Kamal said that Karachi was not a city of any single ethnic group, religion or sect, but of all sub-nationalities, religions and schools of thought.

“Karachi is home to everyone. Every individual living here belongs to Karachi. It is the duty of every citizen now to protest against oppression against Karachi,” he said and appealed to the residents of Karachi to participate in the PSP’s rally.

He said that Karachi gives 95 per cent and 70 per cent of revenue to Sindh and Pakistan respectively, yet the port city is not given its due share.

“Even the census has been subjected to hypocritical politics,” he said.

Kamal said that his party had already written a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan, urging him to take notice of the wrong census. He added that if the chief justice only asked for the Nadra data, “we will get accurate results”.