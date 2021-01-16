Opp damaged institutions' image: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday criticised the opposition for damaging the image of the national institutions.
“The PPP and Pakistan PML-N had ruled the country for three decades but paid no heed to improve the performance of PIA, PSM and other organisations,” he told a news channel.