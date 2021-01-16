close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
January 16, 2021

Opp damaged institutions' image: Shibli

Top Story

A
APP
January 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday criticised the opposition for damaging the image of the national institutions.

“The PPP and Pakistan PML-N had ruled the country for three decades but paid no heed to improve the performance of PIA, PSM and other organisations,” he told a news channel.

Latest News

More From Top Story