4 drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

ATTOCK: A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Friday sentenced four drug peddlers who were arrested by Attock Khurd Police station under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 to different years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing fine over them.
Justice Javed Iqbal Bosal of special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) found Jan Mohammad- a resident of tehsil Bara district Khyber agency guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab.