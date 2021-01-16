Medical colleges admission date extended

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced extending the closing date for admission to private medical and dental colleges in the country.

Admissions to private medical and dental colleges had opened on December 17, 2020, and candidates had been asked to submit their forms by January 11, 2021. However, the regulator for medical and dental education has extended the deadline by 11 days, and candidates now have until 22 January to submit their admission forms.

It, however, said the date of announcement of the merit list would remain January 24 as previously notified.

Earlier, the PMC had clarified that the date for admissions of the government medical colleges of Punjab would not be changed.

It instructed the provincial government in a press release to ‘immediately’ correct the admissions schedule advertised by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) which had hinted at an extension in the deadline.