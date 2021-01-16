Court upholds Lockerbie bomber’s conviction

EDINBURGH: Five judges at Scotland’s highest court of criminal appeal on Friday upheld the conviction of the only man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing after a posthumous legal challenge.

The family of former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi, which brought the case, said they were "heartbroken" at the decision, their lawyer Aamer Anwar said.

They will apply to appeal to the UK Supreme Court within 14 days, he added. The ruling at the High Court of Justiciary in Edinburgh comes just over 32 years after what remains Britain’s worst terrorist attack, with long-held doubts about Megrahi’s involvement.

Megrahi spent seven years in a Scottish prison after his conviction in 2001 for the mass murder of 270 people, when Pan Am Flight 103 blew up over the Scottish town on December 21, 1988.