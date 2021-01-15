Complying with SHC orders: Sindh govt fires 15 senior officers

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The Sindh government in compliance with the orders of the Sindh High Court on Thursday issued termination notices to 15 officers posted as senior officers without qualifying the requisite exam of assistant collector/ commissioner. The Sindh government on Thursday removed 15 officers working as Special Secretary Local Government Charaguddin Hingorino, Mukhdoom Shakeel Zaman, member Board of Revenue, Ghulam Hyder Mangrio, Additional Secretary Education, Ghulam Hyder Chandio, Deputy Commissioner, Matiari, Aziz Ahmed, Secretary Board of Revenue, Kamran Shamshad, Additional Secretary Education Colleges, Muhammed Babar Qadeer, Additional Secretary Home Department, Imtiaz Rajper, Additional Secretary Human Rights Commission and others.The aforementioned had not passed the Assistant Collector Exam part-I and Part-II but were directly appointed by previous chief ministers.

The Sindh High Court on January 6 had ordered the Sindh government to remove 52 officials who had not passed assistant collector, commissioner examinations and were posted as such.