Coming closer to realisation: TAPI joint infrastructure projectinaugurated by Afghan, Turkmen presidents

ISLAMABAD: The historic TAPI infrastructure of communications has come closer to realization when Turkmen and Afghan presidents performed commissioning of a number of joint infrastructure projects on Thursday. The diplomatic channels have reported that the opening ceremony of 30-km-long railways between Aqina and Andkhoy stations and the commissioning of international fiber-optic communication system and transit flows from Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) to Aqina (Afghanistan) and from Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) to Torghundi (Afghanistan), as well as the power transmission line from Turkmen city of Kerki to Afghan city of Sheberghan, was held with the two presidents present.

The foundation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India project was laid down by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the two head of states mid last decade. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani spoke through teleconference immediately after launching of the project. The speeches were listened to by the participants of the event present in the Rukhiyet Palace of Lebap region. The Afghan participants joined the ceremony from the Mary region. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that “All three projects that have been completed in short time are united by a common meaning and goal first to give strong impulse and ensure long-term development of our countries, well-being and prosperity of Turkmen and Afghan people, assist expanded international cooperation, mutual understanding, political and social stability.” He also noted that the implementation of given projects was the result of multiyear close and constructive Turkmen-Afghan cooperation.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who watched the ceremony in the Presidential Palace of Kabul, reminded in his address that the events have special meaning for Afghanistan and his people. Speaking about the origins of the given projects, the Afghan president highlighted their importance not only from the perspective of socio-economic reestablishment of the country, but also from the prospect of regional economic integration. He expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for fraternal support and care about the close neighbour. He noted that Turkmenistan unites not only the countries of the region, but also the whole world. The heads of railway transport, energy and communication sectors of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan reminded about the outstanding work done on the part of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan for the implementation of current infrastructures and informed about the readiness to the commissioning of railway between Aqina and Andkhoy stations, international fiber-optic communication system and transit flows from Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) to Aqina (Afghanistan) and from Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) to Torghundi (Afghanistan), as well as the power transmission line from Turkmen city of Kerki to Afghan city of Sheberghan.

Railways carriage consisting of 20 loaded cars left from the Aqina station to Andkhoy city in a festive setting. Besides, the commissioning of the power transmission line from Kerki to Sheberghan took place through the use of special equipment. The transmission of electricity through the line was shown on the screen by a technological imitation model. A video was aired displaying commissioning of the international fiber-optic communication system and transit flows from Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) to Aqina (Afghanistan) and Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) to Torghundi (Afghanistan).