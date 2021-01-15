Rising cases

Pakistan is witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases and yet the people are not taking it seriously. Hospitals are running out of beds and are compelled to refuse patients. It is so frustrating to see that many people still believe in conspiracy theories. Their carelessness is resulting in an increase in cases. The people need to take some responsibility and follow all precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus. The higher authorities should also take strict measures to ensure that everyone is following SOPs.

Jalil Akhtar

Rawalpindi