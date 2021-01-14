Girl shot dead, sister injured

LAHORE: A young girl was shot dead and her younger sister injured by an unidentified youth in their house in Factory Area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Kainat, 25, and the injured as Aiman, daughters of Saleem of Gulistan Colony, Ghazi Road Walton, Factory Area.

As per complainant Shafaqat Ali, he was present at home along with his brother Osama, two sisters Kainat, 25 and Aiman, 22 and mother when an unidentified youth carrying a pistol forcibly entered the house, went to the upper portion of the house and sprayed a volley of bullets with his 9MM pistol at his sisters. As a result bullets pierced into Kainat’s head and other parts of the body, while Aiman got wounds on her arm and leg. The house inmates then managed to overpower the accused, who was later identified as Abdullah Karimi, son of Aslam Masih and handed over him to the police. The accused had nursed a grudge after Shafaqat forbade him from harassing his sister on the phone but he did not stop and kept calling Kainat again and again. The injured Aiman was admitted to a local hospital and the body of her sister removed to morgue for autopsy.