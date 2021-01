DIBL, EMAAR Karachi signs agreement to promote mortgage financing

Karachi: Dubai Islamic Bank Limited (DIBL) and EMAAR Karachi Ltd signed an agreement to promote Home Financing for their current and upcoming projects.

With this agreement, Dubai Islamic Bank will offer financing facility to individual clients for fully built & ready to move apartments of Coral, Pearl and Reef Towers in EMAAR’s Crescent Bay, Karachi. Moreover, off-plan financing will also be offered on upcoming projects and provision of corporate banking solutions to EMAAR and its contractors.

The Bank is also aggressively working with all stakeholders of the Real Estate industry to actively promote the Government’s vision of promoting Home Finance in the country.

The agreement was signed between Mr. Junaid Ahmed, CEO Dubai Islamic Bank and Mr. Sohail Baig CEO, EMAAR Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank said ‚ÄúWe are excited to partner with EMAAR Pakistan for our Home Finance products. The Bank is working aggressively on Government‚Äôs and State Bank of Pakistan‚Äôs vision to promote home financing in the country. We are working on different fronts of Real Estate delivery chain in developing a robust and seamless partnerships for quick disbursement to the end customer‚ÄĚ.‚ÄĚ****