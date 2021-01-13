Ahmed Faraz remembered

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday organised National Literary Seminar on Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman PAL Yousuf Khushk said, "Ahmad Faraz through his poetic work, vision as well as his literary achievements connected the hearts of the peoples."

He will always be in our hearts through his exemplary works and the love and respect he received from the peoples has no parallel in the history of literature, he added. He was a brave man who never compromised in his principles, he stated.

Khushk said that Ahmed Faraz always raised voice for the oppressed nations and gave the message of love and humanity. He said that Faraz was the ambassador of love and peace from Pakistan and a man of rules.