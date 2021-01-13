Rapist, cab driver’s murderer arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation police arrested a man involved in a rape, a murderer of a cab driver and six robbers.

This was disclosed by the DIG Investigation while addressing a press conference. He said that Mughalpura Investigation police arrested one Akram on charge of raping a two-year-old girl. The accused, who happened to be step-grandfather of the victim, was arrested from Vehari. He said that Shalimar police arrested one Tahir for killing a 26-year-old taxi driver M Ali during a robbery bid. The accused dumped the body and left his vehicle in Sandha police area. Satto Katla Investigation police arrested three robbers namely Javed, Haider and Farooq who had snatched mobile phones, cash and gold jewelery during a robbery at a cafe a few days ago. He said that Mochi Gate police arrested three accused involved in a robbery worth more than Rs4 million in a company.