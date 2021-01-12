close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

20 passengers injured in Khairpur accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as 20 passengers were injured when a speeding coach overturned at the National Highway, Khairpur, near Gambat, on Monday. Reports said a Lahore bound coach from Karachi overturned after its tie-rod opened at the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur. The police and local residents carried out the rescue operation, while the police shifted the victims to GIMS, where some of the victims were identified as Najaf and Fida Hussan Khanzadi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan