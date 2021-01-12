Islamabad may be without US envoy till second quarter of this year

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing US administration’s designated ambassador for Pakistan, William Edward Bill Todd, wouldn’t be able to complete requisite formalities back home, including Congress hearing any soon, and it is likely that Islamabad will be without a US ambassador till the second quarter of this year.

Till recently, William Todd was acting Under Secretary of State for Management in Washington. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Monday that the appointment of William Edward could be called off as new administration would like to have an envoy of its choice in Islamabad. Interestingly, Pakistan has been without a full-fledged ambassador since August 2018 when ambassador David Hale was transferred and posted as Under Secretary for Political Affairs in Washington. Ambassador Paul Jones became Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Pakistan immediately after the departure of David Hale. He left Pakistan after completing his about two years tenure in Islamabad.