NA ex-deputy speaker Haji Nawaz Khokhar laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Former deputy speaker of National Assembly and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Haji Nawaz Khokhar was laid to rest on Sunday.

Funeral prayers of Haji Nawaz Khokhar was offered in Rawalpindi on Sunday, attended by politicians, prominent personalities and large number of people. Haji Nawaz Khokhar passed away in Islamabad late night on Saturday (January 9) after a prolonged illness.

His younger brother Imtiaz Khokhar, known as Taji Khokhar died on January 6.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the residence of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to condole with him on his father's death.

Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Quratul Ain Marri also accompanied PPP chairman. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciating the services of Haji Mohammed Nawaz Khokhar for the PPP said that he remained steadfast with the former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in difficult times. The party leadership and workers are in grief and sorrow over Haji Nawaz Khokhar's death, PPP chairman said.

Meanwhile former president Asif Ali Zardari also condoled with Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and said that he is saddened and grieved over his friend's death.