Shop gutted in Hangu blaze

HANGU: A shop of tyres and oil gutted in a blaze caused by electricity short-circuiting on Stadium Road in Hangu on Sunday. Locals said that all of a sudden fire erupted in the two-storey shop - Rahmat Tyres & oil dealer - that reduced all the goods to ashes. The teams of Rescue 1122 were called out soon as the fire broke out.

The teams extinguished the inferno after hectic efforts for some time. However, the blaze had caused huge losses to the owner.