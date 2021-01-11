Five of a family injured in Hangu gas explosion

HANGU: Five persons of a family, including three children, were injured in an explosion caused by gas leakage in Aliabad area in the district on Sunday.

The police said that gas had accumulated in the room of the house of one Adil due to leakage in Aliabad area. They said that gas triggered a huge explosion when the family showed it a match early morning.

As a result, Adil, his wife and their three children identified as Madina, 10, Husna, 7, and two and a half years old Marwa sustained critical injuries. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu.