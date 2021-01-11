Police fail to trace criminals

LAHORE : Despite the lapse of five days, Mozang police failed to trace the criminals who had resorted to firing in the air in Shadab Colony.

On January 7, some unidentified persons created panic by resorting to firing in the air with sophisticated weapons. A police team reached the crime scene right after the firing, but the cops neither arrested the culprits nor radioed any message to the police concerned in this regard. CCPO Lahore also took notice of the incident and claimed that every crime, be it minor or heinous, is the most prioritised concern of the police department. When contacted, Mozang SHO said that he is trying to trace the culprits.