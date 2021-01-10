Govt standing with Hazaras, says Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Machh incident affectees have won the hearts of 220 million people by acknowledging the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She took to Twitter Saturday and said the government is standing with the Hazara community. She said a JIT and an independent commission will soon submit report in the light of which the culprits will be punished.

She said the enemy wants to destabilise Pakistan while the opposition was continuously doing dirty politics. The national interest is PM’s priority and it is the duty of every citizen to keep the national interest above the personal ones, she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said various initiatives including provision of scholarships to Baloch students in universities of Punjab, setting up of 100-bed hospital in Turbat and Rs1 billion funds for pilgrims in Taftan were proof of Punjab’s love for people of Balochistan.

She said this while addressing a ceremony under the auspices of Hamdard Foundation at a hotel here Saturday.

SACM also distributed scholarships and degrees among students on behalf of the foundation.

She said the late Hakeem Saeed had played great role through his magazines, institutes and welfare organisation Hamdard Foundation to make new generation useful citizens.