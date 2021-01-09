Ghazi tehsil residents want jobs in Tarbela Dam

HARIPUR: The residents of different villages of the Ghazi tehsil of the Haripur district staged a protest here on Friday to express anger at the alleged hiring of over three dozen people in the Wapda office in Tarbela Dam.

The protesters were led by activist Irum Rasheed Khan, aka Rimi Khan, as they gathered at the Ghazi bazaar. Addressing the protesters, Irum alleged that some senior officers of Water Wing and Power House of the Tarbela Dam had unlawfully hired theirs of favourites during the last few days.

She said that all the hiring procedures, including announcement through newspapers and conducting test through NTS were ignored and hundreds of deserving youth from the families of Ghazi who had offered fertile land for Tarbela Dam project, were deprived of the right to these jobs.

“If the hiring orders were not withdrawn together with initiating action against the officers involved in the matter, the protesters would stage sit-in outside the World Bank office in Pakistan and Tarbela Dam offices after a week-time deadline” she warned.