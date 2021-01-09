US defence delegation meets senior Pak army official

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by David Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, visited General Headquarters to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue. The Pakistani delegation was led by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff. In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to strengthening of bilateral defence, security and military-to-military cooperation were discussed, the ISPR said. The discussions were held in very cordial and constructive manners with exchange of views from both sides.