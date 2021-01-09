US defence delegation meets senior Pak army official

RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by David Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, visited General Headquarters to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue. The Pakistani delegation was led by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff. In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to strengthening of bilateral defence, security and military-to-military cooperation were discussed, the ISPR said. The discussions were held in very cordial and constructive manners with exchange of views from both sides.