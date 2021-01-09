Death sentence awarded to student’s killer

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) No-1, Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar on Friday awarded the death sentence on two counts to, Muhammad Adnan, in kidnapping/murder case of a teenage madrassa student. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on him too.

Chakwal Police Station registered a case against Muhammad Adnan and Ejaz Haider for kidnapping and killing a 14-year-old madrassa student, Adnan Ahmed, by burning him in 2019.

Muhammad Adnan confessed his crime while Ejaz Haider was declared innocent. The court acquitted Ejaz Haider from the charges. The accused Muhammad Adnan kidnapped the student and demanded a heavy amount as ransom from his family. But, after refusal, the accused not only killed the student but also burnt his body to waste all evidence.

Meanwhile, the same court awarded life imprisonment on two counts to an accused in a case pertaining to firing on police part in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station in 2019.

The court also awarded 22 years imprisonment two other accused of their role in the case.

The court awarded life imprisonment on two counts and imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on Danish Kiani while awarded 22 years imprisonment and fine of Rs150,000 each on Sajjad Shah and Ikram Tabrez for firing on police party in which some cops were seriously injured.